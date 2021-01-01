MENTOR Vermont Announces Recipients Of The 2020-2021 Vermont Mentoring Grants

BURLINGTON, VT — MENTOR Vermont recently announce the recipients of the 2020-2021 Vermont Mentoring Grants, which provide funding for youth mentoring programs throughout the state. This year, MENTOR Vermont awarded 24 grants, totaling $347,850, which will support more than 100 new and existing program sites, and nearly 1,500 adult-to-youth mentor pairs in communities across Vermont.
MENTOR Vermont awarded two grants to statewide agencies that support youth mentoring programs in the Northeast Kingdom: a $60,000 grant to Everybody Wins! Vermont, a statewide mentoring agency that coordinates a literacy mentoring program at St. Johnsbury Elementary; and a grant of $9,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont (BBBSVT), which supports youth throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
“Everybody Wins! Vermont has pivoted to an entirely remote mentoring program for the 2020-21 school year, because of the pandemic,” said Everybody Wins! Vermont Executive Director Beth Wallace. “Without the support of MENTOR Vermont, it’s likely that we would have closed our doors this year. Instead, over 150 students are meeting weekly with their mentors in 14 communities — a success by any measure.”
“MENTOR Vermont is a champion for mentoring programs across Vermont,” said Kimberley Diemond, executive director of BBBSVT. “Providing resources, funding and expertise, the dedicated team at MENTOR Vermont are committed to ensuring that all youth in Vermont have the opportunities, support and guidance needed to successfully navigate life, especially during these very challenging times. BBBSVT is grateful to be working with such a fabulous partner!”
The Vermont Mentoring Grants have traditionally been made possible through support from the A.D. Henderson Foundation and the Vermont Department for Children and Families. This year’s grants also include funding from the Vermont Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. With social distancing orders affecting the lives of young people and limiting their connections with caring adults, now is a critical time to maintain relationships between mentors and mentees. This year’s grants are prioritizing the work that mentoring organizations around the state are doing to continue to adapt to COVID-19 and safely provide services.
Through the 2020-2021 Vermont Mentoring Grants, MENTOR Vermont has awarded 24 grants to agencies, schools and districts/supervisory unions, and independent non-profits throughout the state, including the following area awards:
• Statewide — includes Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont; The DREAM Program; and Everybody Wins! Vermont.
• Washington County: Cabot Mentoring; Twinfield Together Mentoring Program; and Girls/Boyz First Mentoring.
For more information about the Vermont Mentoring Grants and this year’s award recipients, please visit: www.mentorvt.org/vermont-mentoring-grants.
About Mentoring during COVID-19: According to the “Mentoring Effect,” a study released in 2014 by MENTOR National, one in three youth in Vermont will enter adulthood without having a formal or informal mentoring relationship with a caring adult. Given the social isolation and trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, mentoring is more important now than ever. Mentoring programs in Vermont have implemented creative ways for matches to continue meeting remotely from writing “pen pal” letters to each other to video chatting and virtual activities. As public health guidelines allow, some mentoring programs have also been able to offer the option for matches to meet in person again while meeting physical distancing guidelines. The majority of mentoring programs have also taken on new responsibilities to support mentees’ families during the crisis, including assisting with food and internet access, providing COVID-19 information in languages other than English, distributing masks, and helping to support mentees’ virtual education. For more information about MENTOR Vermont’s response to COVID-19, visit www.mentorvt.org/COVID-19.
About MENTOR Vermont: MENTOR Vermont supports 140 adult-to-youth mentoring program sites that serve 2,300 mentor pairs throughout the state. In addition to managing the Vermont Mentoring Grants, this past year, MENTOR Vermont and DCF also received a $1.25 million, three-year federal grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) to support the expansion of mentoring programs in rural communities hardest hit by the opioid epidemic. MENTOR Vermont also provides technical support to mentoring program staff, maintains an online program directory and referral system for volunteers, manages a quality-based program management database, raises public awareness of mentoring, works with programs to ensure they are meeting best practices, and leads statewide mentoring initiatives like the Vermont Mentoring Symposium and the annual Vermont Mentoring Month campaign each January. For more information about mentoring programs and initiatives in Vermont, visit www.mentorvt.org.
