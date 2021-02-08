BURLINGTON, VT — MENTOR Vermont recently announced the awarding of four multi-year federal grants, totaling $755,000, to youth mentoring agencies serving rural communities in northeast, northwest, southeast, and southwest Vermont.
Funding for these grants comes from a $1.25 million three-year federal grant awarded to the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) and MENTOR Vermont from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative. This larger grant is designed to increase the number of active adult-to-youth mentor matches in the regions mentioned above and provide mentoring services to youth (ages 6 to 17) living in rural Vermont communities inordinately impacted by the opiate epidemic. The first round of funding from this grant, awarded in 2020, was reallocated in the form of three-month COVID-19 response grants, totaling just under $175,000, to help mentoring programs adjust and maintain their programming during the early months of the pandemic.
The four grants include: a grant of $200,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont, primarily to support youth in northeastern and southeastern Vermont; a $240,000 grant to The DREAM Program, primarily to support youth in northwestern, southeastern, and southwestern Vermont; a grant of $240,000 to the Mentor Connector, primarily to support youth in southwestern Vermont; and a $75,000 grant to Windsor County Mentors, to support youth in southeastern Vermont. Each of these grants is a multi-year, reimbursement-based award that goes through Aug. 31, 2022. Collectively, these sub-grantees are committed to creating at least 200 new mentor matches.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters is honored to partner with MENTOR Vermont to ensure that young people throughout Vermont have access to the guidance and support of reliable, caring adults during a pivotal time in our history,” said Kimberley Diemond, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont. “Funding through MENTOR Vermont will aid in connecting Littles (mentees) with Bigs (mentors) who will serve as an anchor and a safe space during these trying times of a pandemic, an opioid epidemic, and social and political unrest. We are dedicated to improving the lives of Vermont children through the power of connection, and igniting potential in the youth we serve.”
In order to address the needs of communities inordinately impacted by the opioid epidemic, all four sub-grantees are committed to providing evidence-informed mentoring services to rural youth with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) and other known risk factors for substance abuse, including poverty, which have also been exacerbated by the pandemic. These grants will allow mentoring agencies to create new adult-to-youth (ages 6 to 17) mentor matches, enhance mentor training, increase engagement with families, and implement organizational improvements to adjust programming to meet the latest COVID-19 public health guidelines, grow mentoring program(s), and increase the number of youth served who are inordinately impacted by the opioid epidemic in their regions of Vermont.
For more information about becoming a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont, visit www.BBBSVT.org. For more information about other mentoring programs across the state, visit www.MentorVT.org.
