The Northeast Kingdom Military Teen Adventure Camp is aimed toward teens aged 13-18 with a passion for mountain biking, climbing and other outdoor adventures. Two camp sessions will be offered, June 26-29 and July 10-13 at Vermont State University-Lyndon.
Any teen with a parent or guardian in the National Guard or regular armed services is eligible to participate. Vermont residency is not required.
There is no charge to attend the overnight camp, and all meals, snacks, dormitory accommodations, instruction and equipment are included. Registration deadline is May 26: https://go.uvm.edu/adventure-camp.
No prior experience is needed to take part in the climbing, high ropes course, disc golf, hiking, mountain biking, kayaking and fitness training at various locations in the Northeast Kingdom. The camps also claim to promote leadership and resilience training, team building, self-confidence and mental well-being.
The camps are sponsored by the University of Vermont Extension 4-H Military Partnership in collaboration with VSU.
