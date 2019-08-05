Monroe Consolidated School recently announced those students achieving the high honor and honor roll for the last trimester of the 2018-2019 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 8: Hillary Deschamps, Habits of a Learner, Science, Social Studies, English Language Arts and Math; Aidan Kimball, Habits of a Learner, Science, Social Studies, English Language Arts and Math; Emily Kostruba, Habits of a Learner, Science, Social Studies, English Language Arts and Math; Christine Martin, Habits of a Learner, Science, Social Studies, English Language Arts and Math; Mya Pushee, Habits of a Learner, Science, Social Studies, English Language Arts and Math; Delaney Smith, Habits of a Learner, Science, Social Studies, English Language Arts and Math.
Grade 7: Emily Greer, Habits of a Learner, Science, Social Studies, English Language Arts and Math; Andrew Kostruba, Habits of a Learner, Science, Social Studies, English Language Arts and Math.
Honors
Grade 8: Corbin Bedell, Math, and Social Studies; Timothy Crane, Math and English Language Arts; Keegan Tillotson, Social Studies.
Grade 7: Christopher Neurath, Social Studies; Dylan Noyes, Science, Social Studies, Math and Habits of a Learner; Sidnei Watson, Science, Social Studies, Math and English Language Arts.
