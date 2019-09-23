Morgan Gregory-Sample Named Rensselaer Medal Winner

NEWPORT — For more than 100 years, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in conjunction with high schools around the world, has awarded the Rensselaer Medal and scholarship to promising high school juniors who have distinguished themselves in mathematics and science. Rensselaer recently announced the 2019 winners of the Rensselaer Medal.
Morgan Gregory-Sample, who hails from Derby, Vt., is this year’s honoree. Morgan is a student enrolled at United Christian Academy in Newport.
“The Rensselaer Medal is a wonderful way to pay tribute to the high school students who have achieved excellence in math and science,” said Karen Long, director of Undergraduate Admissions. “As we do so, we are aware that these early achievements, as impressive as they are, mark only one milestone on their future journeys of commitment to hard work, drive, focus, and collaborations. The Rensselaer Medal winners represent the next generation of leaders, scientists, innovators, artists, scholars, game designers, architects, humanitarians, and entrepreneurs.”
The Rensselaer Medal was first presented in l9l6 with two purposes: to recognize the superlative academic achievement of young men and women, and to motivate students toward careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.
The medal, the oldest prize of its kind in the United States, is awarded at more than 5,000 high schools throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. There arc217 Medalists currently enrolled in the freshman class at Rensselaer.
Each participating high school is allowed to select one member of the junior class to be honored with the Rensselaer Medal Award. The responsibility for designating the Rensselaer Medalist belongs to faculty and staff within the secondary school.
The merit scholarship, with a value of $25,000 per year, is guaranteed for four years (five years for the Bachelor of Architecture program) for each medalist who is accepted and enrolls at Rensselaer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.