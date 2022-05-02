Mt. Washington Cadets Take To The Sky

WHITEFIELD, NH — Dalton, N.H. Cadet Jackson O’Neil, and Whitefield Cadet Max Colby recently took their first cadet orientation flight with Capt. Jay Ennis, of the Mt. Washington Civil Air Patrol. The purpose of the flight is to introduce the cadets to flightline safety, aircraft anatomy, how to use the flight controls, point out aircraft attitude in relation to the horizon, become familiar with landmarks, how to enter the traffic pattern and explain the landing attitude.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90 percent of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP’s 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.
As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
