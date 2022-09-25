Rosemary, from Coös County, and Reeve, from Grafton County, were all smiles at the 4-H Bunny Basics workshop in March 26, 2022. Youth from several counties gathered at the UNH Extension office in North Haverhill to learn more about the care of rabbits and how to properly exhibit them at a show. (Courtesy photo)
As a youth who loves art, Luke Mahoney thoroughly enjoyed the Go-Getters 4-H Club meeting, held recently, where members learned how to create bubble art. Afterwards, he was thrilled to learn that his artwork could be entered in the North Haverhill Fair and exhibited for others to see. (Courtesy photo)
4-H brings opportunity and experience to children from all backgrounds. Every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization – empowering nearly six million young people across the U.S. with the skills to lead for a lifetime. National 4-H Week will be celebrated Oct. 2nd-8th.
The purpose of 4-H is to provide a supportive setting for all youth to pursue the projects and interests they love, all while serving the community and gaining valuable life skills. The 4 H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. The organization’s title is directly connected to its pledge: “I pledge … my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service, and my Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”
4-H programs are primarily geared towards youth ages 8 to 18. However, there are ways for 5- to 7-year-olds to participate as “Cloverbuds.” Those older than 18 who still want to express the 4-H spirit are encouraged to take advantage of many volunteer opportunities.
New Hampshire 4-H is the youth development program of University of NH Cooperative Extension, and the 10 county 4-H programs in New Hampshire serve youth from all over the state. 4-H operates on many levels of the community. There are events, programs, workshops and opportunities on the county, state and national levels. Those interest can find their county 4-H program at extension.unh.edu.
4-H volunteers lead clubs. All 4-H volunteers are supported by a professional staff, including county 4-H program manager and field specialists who are UNH Cooperative Extension staff members.
4-H youth work on projects of all kinds within four general program pathways: Agricultural Science, Civic Engagement, Healthy Living and STEM. Some clubs specifically focus on one of these pathways. Other clubs generally dabble in all four. Youth have opportunities to present and showcase their projects at the county fairs and other county, state and regional events. But most of the learning and skill development happens in the clubs. 4-H club members build leadership by electing officers and conducting their own business meetings, working together on community service activities, meeting new friends, and of course, having lots of fun.
For those who do not want to join the organization, 4-H is committed to bringing programs wherever interested children and individuals are. Youth and families who want to attend county-wide events and SPINs (Special Interest projects) or work on 4-H projects independently are recognized as “independent members” or “participants.” Individuals can find a 4-H event near them (extension.unh.edu/events) or contact the local Extension office to get started as a 4-H independent member.
Enrollment in 4-H is free and can occur anytime throughout the year via 4-HOnline, the organization’s official enrollment database. (v2.4honline.com) Registering in 4-HOnline allows new members to manage their 4-H club and project participation, register 4-H animals, and sign up for events. Enrollment as a club member or participant is required to register for county events and SPINs.
The 4-H extension.unh.edu website is full of information about 4-H in New Hampshire. In addition, each county in the state has a UNH Extension office where specific questions can be asked. In Grafton County, call (603) 787-6944 or e-mail ce.grafton@unh.edu.
