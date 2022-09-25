4-H brings opportunity and experience to children from all backgrounds. Every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization – empowering nearly six million young people across the U.S. with the skills to lead for a lifetime. National 4-H Week will be celebrated Oct. 2nd-8th.

The purpose of 4-H is to provide a supportive setting for all youth to pursue the projects and interests they love, all while serving the community and gaining valuable life skills. The 4 H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. The organization’s title is directly connected to its pledge: “I pledge … my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service, and my Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”

