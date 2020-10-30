NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Three St. Johnsbury Academy seniors have been named College Board National Recognition Scholars: from left, Emma Keenan of Peacham, Luke Young-Xu of North Haverhill, N.H., and Ezra Willson of St. Johnsbury. These students scored in the top 2.5 percent of PSAT/NMSQT test takers who identify as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American, Latinx, Indigenous, or attend school in a rural area, or are from a small town. (Courtesy Photos)

