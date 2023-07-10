Nature Classes At UCA
Before the end of the school year, students in the Lower School classes at United Christian Academy in Newport enjoyed the last of four presentations about nature by Four Winds Nature Institute. Four Winds is a non-profit organization advancing the understanding, appreciation, and protection of the environment through community-based natural science education and research. The program offers monthly natural science workshops in communities in Vermont and neighboring states for adult volunteers eager to share nearby nature with school children. (Courtesy photo)

