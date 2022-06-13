NCCA 2022 Graduates
North Country Charter Academy, of Lancaster and Littleton, N.H., held Commencement exercises June 2, 2022 at the Littleton Opera House. Several of the graduates were presented awards during the ceremony, which included the Chairperson's Award received by Emily Rich and Katelyn Greene; the Presidential Academic Excellence Award, given to Lou Hewes, Jazmin Allbee and Asmo Houle; and the Presidential Academic Achievement Award, presented to Dominic Bailey and Simon Pitre. Shown above are the members of the NCCA graduating Class of 2022: front row from left, Jazmin Allbee, Lou Hewes, Emily Rich and Katelyn Greene; back row, Asmo Houle, Kaleb Poirier, Dominic Bailey, Orrin Johnson and Simon Pitre. Natalee Croteau is also a member of the graduating class. (Courtesy photo)

