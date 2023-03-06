North Country Charter Academy, located in Littleton and Lancaster, N.H., recently announced the second quarter Student Success Stories for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Littleton NCCA
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 6:31 pm
Littleton NCCA
Matthew Jock, of Woodsville, N.H., came to the school as a home-schooled student at the beginning of the 22/23 school year needing 9.5 credits to earn his diploma. Through drive and determination, he earned a staggering 4.5 credits in this second quarter, more than triple the 1.25 credits required of all students each quarter. This earned him top honors as one of our Students of the Quarter. In all, Matthew has earned 6 credits since starting with NCCA, equating him to finishing more than a year’s-worth of high school credits in two quarters.
Lancaster NCCA
Lucas Davis joined NCCA this year and has proven to be of the strongest writers at school. Lucas came to NCCA as a middle-school student and completed the courses needed to be entering into the freshman year this semester. Lucas has already gained two high school credits this semester.
Nathaniel Dabrowski joined NCCA in November and has striven for excellence right from the start. Gaining his first credit here in Biology, followed quickly with Physical Education and Information Communications, he has shown he is driven to succeed.
Three students at NCCA Lancaster — Lucas Ingerson, Colton Thiverge and Xavier Biggart — have reaching 100 percent attendance for the second quarter. Each of the students received a $25 gift card and certificate, and also a loaf of bread of their choice from Joanne’s Sweet Breads in Littleton, N.H.
