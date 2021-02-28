North Country Charter Academy, in Lancaster, N.H. and Littleton, N.H., recently announced their Students Success Stories for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
NCCA Lancaster
Bryson Lamontagne, of Stewartstown, N.H. is an NCCA Lancaster Student of the Quarter for the second quarter of this academic year. Though it took him a bit to get settled in during his first quarter, Bryson finished three classes with an average grade of 89 percent, earning three credits during the second quarter. He outpaced the 1.25 minimum credit requirement per quarter asked of all students.
An avid north country racer and mechanic, Bryson came to NCCA in the fall at the start of his senior year. His successful time with NCCA reads more like one of the races in which you may have seen him recently compete, if you frequent any North Country’s racing events: Can you hear the race announcer? “…and Lamontagne Racing in lane four. There’s the green flag and they’re off! Ooh, Lamontagne got off the line a bit slower than he probably would’ve liked. Ya, that’s not like him, Joe. No, not one of his best starts is it, Frank, but it looks like he’s gaining momentum now. He’s picked up a great line and has the pedal to the floor, gaining on his competition, tracking them down one by one. He’s really starting to outpace the competition now; look at him go! That’s some quality racing!”
And the crowd cheers … as his family and teachers do now at his academic achievement. What’s left to this story is Bryson crossing the finish line of his high school academic race. But his finish is certain, especially the pace he’s keeping now. Bryson’s short stint with NCCA has been a memorable one, full of turns and twists and achievement. His best “racing” is yet to come.
Michael MacMahan calls Guildhall, Vt. home. He made his way from White Mountains Regional High School to NCCA Lancaster this past fall, having already achieved all but 6 credits towards his diploma. On track to graduate this June, Michael has proven himself to be a conscientious student; a role model for others in the NCCA student body. He has persevered academically, earning A’s and B’s in some of NCCA’s most advanced classes, all the while holding down a job with a contractor performing grounds and building maintenance in the Bretton Woods area.
Michael earned three credits this second quarter with an average grade of 93 percent, crushing the quarterly requirement for students of 1.25 credits. As a result of his hard work, he’s been asked to speak later this month as a student representative at the Academy’s third Renewal Certification process. He is the perfect choice to represent all NCCA Lancaster students during this important event. Though Michael will only be with NCCA for this academic year, he has helped to set the bar high in maintaining a rigorous and relevant academic environment while constantly striving for excellence in all he does.
NCCA Littleton
NCCA’s Charity Dionne has been chosen as Littleton’s Student of the Second Quarter. Charity landed a seat at NCCA at the end of October 2020, as a freshman from Lin-Wood High School in Lincoln, N.H. NCCA was able to accept partial credits Charity earned while attending Lin-Wood first quarter, which resulted in both a peace of mind for Charity and a decrease in the number of credits she needs to accumulate in order to meet the State of New Hampshire graduation requirements. Since transitioning to NCCA, there has been a return for Charity’s consistent attendance and strong work ethic, as she has been able to follow through with her goal of successfully fulfilling four of the 17.25 credits she needs to graduate.
Both Lin-Wood and NCCA have coupled together to provide Charity with an opportunity to attend both school districts on a daily basis. Charity attends the morning session at NCCA, then drives back through Franconia Notch to Lin-Wood where she takes an afternoon intensive biology course. Charity has significant interests in science and has hopes of securing a career in the medical field.
When asked what Charity likes most about NCCA, she shared, “This is a better work environment for me with less drama. I really like the small group setting so I’m able to focus better. I’m able to build relationships with teachers easily, which makes me want to do better in school. I’m also learning and practicing how to advocate for myself so I can reach my goals.” NCCA is excited to watch Charity grow as a student and as a person.
