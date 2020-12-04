Each quarter, North Country Charter Academy, in Lancaster and Littleton, N.H., features two students from each campus and highlights their progress and successes. The following four students are unique and diverse, all with one goal in common, getting their high school diploma.
NCCA — Lancaster
Brittany King:
This is Brittany King’s first quarter at NCCA Lancaster. Living on her own in Berlin, N.H., holding down a full-time job, and simultaneously attending school full-time, Brittany displays tenacity in her race to reach her educational and other life goals. A respected classmate, she is enrolled in three senior-level classes that are challenging and require deep reflection and introspection.
Brittany is already living and thriving in the very stage of life for which NCCA teachers attempt to prepare all students by graduation. She is committed to excellence and is one of the hardest working students in the school. With only 7 credits left for her to complete, Brittany is determined to cross the finish line with graduation in 2021.
Dorian Mazur:
Dorian Mazur, of Bloomfield, Vt., is a standout performer and consistent model of perseverance and quiet professionalism. Dorian has been with NCCA Lancaster since August 2019 when he arrived as an eighth-grade student desiring an alternative educational environment where he could thrive. He is arduously pursuing the 20 credits needed for him to graduate from NCCA.
His tenacious approach resulted in his earning more credits than any other student in nearly every quarter he has been enrolled in at NCCA. Intrigued by technical processes and possessing a penchant for engineering, Dorian expresses his thinking and completes tasks with a high level of attention to detail. During his five quarters at NCCA, he has earned 12 of the 20 credits needed for graduation, 60 percent, and is on pace to complete his educational quest in 2021.
NCCA — Littleton
Hayden Ingerson:
NCCA’s Hayden Ingerson has been chosen as Littleton’s Student of the First Quarter. Hayden transferred from Whitefield Elementary School at the beginning of his eighth-grade year in 2016. WES referred him to NCCA’s alternative program where there is a system in which students’ progress and performance is monitored consistently, and more structured support during the school day is provided that emphasizes personalized academic learning. He is currently a junior who plans to graduate by the end of this school year.
Keeping the needs of the students at the forefront of NCCA is reflected in the way that the school operates in the best interests of the students. Prioritizing deeper connections allows NCCA to understand the roots of students’ challenges and better meet their needs while they plan for life after high school. A ‘one size fits all’ approach is not appropriate.
Recognizing the importance of personalized support is critical, given students’ preferences and interests, as well as differences in academic readiness. NCCA has helped Hayden succeed by seeing him in the context of his whole life.
Hayden is a student who is driven by his long term goal of living independently. Towards the end of the summer, he started an extended learning opportunity, an independent project, building his own mobile “tiny house” from the ground up. Hayden has a natural ability and mindset related to architecture and design. He sees his house as a living project that he regularly tweaks and improves upon as he goes, rather than building it in one fell swoop and being done for good. With daily self-reflection through photographic journaling, he is able to prototype, test and make adjustments and refinements.
Providing Hayden with real-world experiences has given him a lead role that allows him to bridge problems with optimal solutions and bring something new into existence that didn’t exist before.
Kayden Willey:
Kayden Willey has been chosen as NCCA-Littleton’s Student of the First Quarter. Last year, Kayden began his high school career at Littleton High School. In the spring, he transitioned to NCCA needing a total of 16.75 credits. Kayden was present for just one day before the school transitioned to 100 percent remote learning due to COVID-19, however he didn’t let these sudden changes keep him from staying focused on his goals. Kayden has proven that he can meet new challenges as they arise and have the flexibility to handle change, and even to take advantage of it.
Providing Kayden with opportunities to master content as he is ready has created a sense of confidence and success in him. When asked what he most likes about NCCA, Kayden shared, “I can work at my own pace and not be set back by the ‘one size fits all’ school system that most of my friends have to go through. I’ve been able to finish classes much faster and have earned six and a half credits this quarter, two from a work study extended learning opportunity!”
NCCA requires students to master each course with an 80 percent or better in order to receive credit. This quarter, Kayden has gone above and beyond earning a 99 percent average across six courses. In a constantly changing environment, it is clear that Kayden has been able to harness the power of adaptability in his education at NCCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.