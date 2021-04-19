NCCA Students Achieve Perfect Attendance In A COVID Year

North Country Charter Academy (NCCA), with schools in Lancaster and Littleton, N.H., recently announced that it has established a “Student Attendance Recognition Award”program. Despite the trying times presented by the COVID 19 pandemic, some NCCA students have been able to maintain a 100 percent attendance rate. These students have not missed one day of school.
NCCA had two students who accomplished this achievement during both quarter 1 and quarter 2 of the 2020-2021 academic school year — Katelyn Greene, from Groveton, N.H., and Bryson Lamontagne from West Stewartstown, N.H. Both students attend the Lancaster site.
Each student receives a $50 gift card ($25 for each semester) and their choice of a homemade sweet bread from Joanne’s Sweet Breads out of Littleton. Joanne’s Sweet Breads is partnering with NCCA to provide this donation.
