NCCC’s SkillsUSA Chapter Inducts 2022-23 Officers
NEWPORT — The North Country Career Center’s SkillsUSA Chapter held an induction ceremony for the officers for the 2022-23 school year. The students recited their pledges to fulfill their positions and serve the local chapter.

Officers include Jaden Gallup, president; Austin Beaumont, vice president; Charlie Schurman, secretary; Cooper Hodgeman, treasurer; Arrow Decker, reporter; Shayna Isabelle, parliamentarian, and Sofia Salcedo, historian. Following the pinning ceremony, the officers assembled the SkillsUSA emblem, explaining the importance of all the components, their meaning, and how they function together.

