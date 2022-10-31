NCCC’s SkillsUSA Chapter Inducts 2022-23 Officers

NEWPORT — The North Country Career Center’s SkillsUSA Chapter held an induction ceremony for the officers for the 2022-23 school year. The students recited their pledges to fulfill their positions and serve the local chapter.
Officers include Jaden Gallup, president; Austin Beaumont, vice president; Charlie Schurman, secretary; Cooper Hodgeman, treasurer; Arrow Decker, reporter; Shayna Isabelle, parliamentarian, and Sofia Salcedo, historian. Following the pinning ceremony, the officers assembled the SkillsUSA emblem, explaining the importance of all the components, their meaning, and how they function together.
SkillsUSA is dedicated to helping students form the personal, workplace, and technical skills necessary for success now and in the future. This will be established by creating and participating in community events and community service. One of our biggest community service projects is the Clothing Drop & Swap. The Drop and Swap will return again this year on the weekend of Nov. 18th. More details will be forthcoming.
