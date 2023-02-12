NEWPORT — The North Country Career Center chapter of SkillsUSA recently celebrated SkillsUSA Week, Feb. 6-10 in various ways, including fundraising for travel to the national competitions by selling meat sticks during lunchtime in the Career Center Town Square. While doing this, they spread the word about SkillsUSA’s mission and positive influence in the community and on the individual in an effort to recruit future members.

SkillsUSA is an organization that teaches skills such as teamwork, professionalism, work ethic and decision making to students looking to excel in their future careers. Their mission is to “empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.” (skillsusa.org)

