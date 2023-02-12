Advisor Benjamin Wells (at left), and NCCC SkillsUSA members Shayna Isabelle, Jason Pelletier and Sofia Salcedo test their knowledge during the SkillsUSA trivia competition held recently. (Courtesy photo)
Advisor Benjamin Wells (at left), and NCCC SkillsUSA members Shayna Isabelle, Jason Pelletier and Sofia Salcedo test their knowledge during the SkillsUSA trivia competition held recently. (Courtesy photo)
NEWPORT — The North Country Career Center chapter of SkillsUSA recently celebrated SkillsUSA Week, Feb. 6-10 in various ways, including fundraising for travel to the national competitions by selling meat sticks during lunchtime in the Career Center Town Square. While doing this, they spread the word about SkillsUSA’s mission and positive influence in the community and on the individual in an effort to recruit future members.
SkillsUSA is an organization that teaches skills such as teamwork, professionalism, work ethic and decision making to students looking to excel in their future careers. Their mission is to “empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.” (skillsusa.org)
During a recent weekly meeting, members of the chapter formed teams and held a trivia contest about SkillsUSA. The event covered topics such as dining etiquette, the history of SkillsUSA, and positions in government. This event is done in preparation for the upcoming state competitions, April 5-6, where NCCC students to put the knowledge and skills they have learned in their programs against other career and technical education students in Vermont.
The NCCC chapter is accepting monetary donations or gift cards again this year to purchase personal care products and diapers for their annual community service for the Department for Children and Families (DCF) foster children.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.