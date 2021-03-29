NEWPORT — The North Country Career Center’s SkillsUSA chapter organization made the decision to make Bags of Love for DCF (Department for Children and Families) children on Dec. 9, 2020. The Bags of Love not only give the children personal belongings that they can carry with them into the future, but also gives them a source of security when going into a new home.
These bags include a blanket to keep them warm, a book to read, a toy to play with, personal hygiene items, and hats and mittens. The organization is also donating diapers, wipes, pull-ups and a variety of gift cards.
Several businesses and people in the community were generous with their donations towards this community service project. Participants Ashley Daigle, Alyssa Banuelos, Shauna Boisvert, Abigail Belizzi, Hannah Amyot, Michaela Sheltra, Olive Beauchesne, Jean Coderre, Ireland Abdo and Kayla Daniels handmade the bags and blankets. Without SkillsUSA Chapter Advisor Celine Champine, this community service project turned out better than the intended results.
As members reflected on their project, they shared their thoughts. Members found that although asking for donations was a hard challenge, they learned there was “power in asking” and how generous the community is. They also learned valuable life skills, like how working together with the community is impactful, and the amount of hard work, time and commitment this project took.
The SkillsUSA framework includes personal, technical and workplace skills. The students showed personal skills by reaching out to the community for donations, being flexible with timelines and challenges, and taking time to work on the bags and blankets. They showed technical skills by planning and mailing out letters for donations, following safety guidelines, and by demonstrating openness to learn, grow, and change. They showed workplace skills through decision making, persevering to complete tasks, planning, organizing, managing our time, and communicating with businesses and people within the area.
Tammy Lalime (resource coordinator for DCF) and Jay Simons (District DCF director in Newport) were very grateful and shocked at how much the students were able to accomplish during this pandemic. The donations will help the foster children throughout the community feel more comfortable and secure. These donations will give the children something that they can call their own.
The most common age groups in DCF care are teen girls (13-17), little sibling groups (under 4), and school-age children (8-12).
“It is pretty evenly split between younger and older parents who are not able to successfully provide for their child’s needs, reported Lalime. “Doing this community service project during COVID is an incredible feat,” she continued. “Helping meet the community’s need is always appreciated.”
Submitted by by Kayla Daniels
