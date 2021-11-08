NCCC SkillsUSA Chapter ‘United As One’ For 2021-2022 Year

NEWPORT — The North Country Career Center (NCCC) SkillsUSA chapter held a ceremony celebrating the induction of officers on Oct. 26. The officers who were elected are Alyssa Banuelos as president, Shauna Boisvert as vice president, Abigail Bellizzi as secretary, Kayla Daniels as treasurer, Aspen Lamphere as reporter, and Thankful Cilwik as parliamentarian.
Each officer has a different job.The president is responsible for running the meeting and keeping the members going strong as one unit. The vice president fills the leadership position when the president is absent and helps where needed. Treasurer manages all financial expenses and funds received. The reporter is in charge of making any announcements to the public about chapter activities. The parliamentarian assures the meetings are run smoothly and no one is speaking out of turn.
This year the National SkillsUSA theme is “United As One.” A couple projects that we are working on is the Clothing Drop and Swap that is scheduled for May 13, 14 and 15 at the North Country Union High School gymnasium. The members are currently working on a raffle fundraiser that included 10 theme baskets, which will aid in allowing the students to work on their next project, support students traveling to competitions, and for general chapter expenses. Tickets sales begin Nov. 10 and can be purchased from chapter members or by contacting chapter advisor Celine Champine at celine.champhine@ncsuvt.org.
The raffle drawing will be held on Dec. 14.
Submitted by Aspen Lamphere
