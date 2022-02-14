Members of the North Country Career Center SkillsUSA Chapter and state officers are, from left: Aspen Lamphere (NCCC reporter); Thankful Cilwick (NCCC parliamentarian); Abigail Bellizzi (NCCC secretary); Aiden Kimball (state co-president); Emma Dana, (state co-president); Bodwe Kashindi, (state secretary); Riyam Al-Janabi (state treasurer); Alyssa Banuelos (NCCC president); Shauna Boisvert (NCCC vice-president). In photo below, members of the winning team include, from left: Nick Herrick, Ryder Richardson, Cayde Micknak, Max Roberts (wearing Vermont SkillsUSA hat), Thankful Cilwick, Abigail Bellizzi and Sofia Nikitina. (Courtesy photos)
NEWPORT — The North Country Career Center SkillsUSA chapter celebrated the nationwide SkillsUSA week, Feb. 7 to 11.
On Feb. 8, they welcomed the SkillsUSA State officers who visited our programs and chapter “headquarters.” The state officers were accompanied by co-directors, Christopher Gray and Linda Randall. The officers are co-presidents, Aidan Kimball (St. Johnsbury Academy) and Emma Dana (River Valley Technical Center). Bodwe Kashindi is a secondary secretary and Riyam Al-Janabi is a secondary treasurer. Bodwe and Riyam are both students at Center for Technology Essex.
NCCC SkillsUSA officers brought each state team member to a career center class where they saw how the classes worked a little differently than their own. In the NCCC chapter headquarters — the classroom where the NCCC SkillsUSA chapter meetings take place — the members showed them the progress that has been made with the “Bags of Love” community service project. The state officer team toured all the technical centers in Vermont as a means to showcase the SkillsUSA 2021-2022 theme, “United as One.”
In the afternoon, the NCCC SkillsUSA members gathered and celebrated Skills week with games and snacks. The winning team won the privilege of wearing the SkillsUSA Vermont hat.
SkillsUSA is a student-led organization for those in career and technical education. Its mission is to empower members to become world class workers, leaders and responsible citizens. Members improve their skills by working on developing personal, workplace and technical skills (skillsusa.org).
