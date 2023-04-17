Competing in the Vermont SkillsUSA Competition on April 5th are: from left, Madison Hammond, Ally Hammond, Jaden Gallup, Emma Fortin, Cooper Hodgeman, Tate Parker, Bentley Hawley, Shayna Isabelle, Austin Beaumont and Arrow Decker. (Courtesy photo)
Competing in the Vermont SkillsUSA Competition on April 5th are: from left, Madison Hammond, Ally Hammond, Jaden Gallup, Emma Fortin, Cooper Hodgeman, Tate Parker, Bentley Hawley, Shayna Isabelle, Austin Beaumont and Arrow Decker. (Courtesy photo)
NEWPORT — North Country Career Center’s SkillsUSA Chapter had 12 students compete in contests that focus on career and technical trades and job skills during Vermont’s SkillsUSA Competition, held April 5. The NCCC students competed as individuals and as teams, and categories ranging from Welding to Nurse Assisting to Leadership contests, which included Job Skill demonstrations.
Competitors had specific guidelines to fulfill and some competitions required 5-10 minute speeches to go with their projects, models and demonstrations. Some competitions took 10 minutes, while others took hours. The skills competitions required demonstration of industry standard procedures such as 3D modeling, performing CPR or welding aluminum.
Madison Hammond, Austin Beaumont, Shayna Isabelle and Arrow Decker received a Gold medal for their work in Job Skill Demonstration Open and Community Service.
Students earning Silver medals were: Ally Hammond (Job Skill Demonstration A); Emma Fortin (Nurse Assisting); Cooper Hodgeman and Tate Parker (Additive Manufacturing).
NCCC was also the only chapter in Vermont awarded the SkillsUSA Chapter Quality Award, which is an incredible honor. This shows what a great team the local chapter is.
Gold medalists will all be competing at the national conference in Atlanta, Ga. in June. In order to make this happen they will be fundraising for the trip. Raffle baskets are up for ticket sales at $5 for a book of six tickets. Options include Vermont Basket, Children’s Basket, Tool Kit, Grilling Basket and more. For more information, Celine Champine at celine.champine@ncsuvt.org.
Submitted by Arrow Decker, NCCC SkillsUSA reporter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.