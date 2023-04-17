NEWPORT — North Country Career Center’s SkillsUSA Chapter had 12 students compete in contests that focus on career and technical trades and job skills during Vermont’s SkillsUSA Competition, held April 5. The NCCC students competed as individuals and as teams, and categories ranging from Welding to Nurse Assisting to Leadership contests, which included Job Skill demonstrations.

Competitors had specific guidelines to fulfill and some competitions required 5-10 minute speeches to go with their projects, models and demonstrations. Some competitions took 10 minutes, while others took hours. The skills competitions required demonstration of industry standard procedures such as 3D modeling, performing CPR or welding aluminum.

