NCCC Students Collecting Tabs For Shriners

NEWPORT — In the fall of 2020 the North Country Human Services program met with Homer and Sean Selby, who are members of the Northeast Kingdom Fire Brigade, Mt. Sinai Shriners #3. The Selbys discussed the process of tab donation and explained that, after the tabs are collected, they are taken by the local Shriners to a recycling center where they are exchanged for money. The money is then used for local projects. For example, one of their latest projects was building a ramp for a local family.
Students at the North Country Career Center at North Country Union High School also had an opportunity to listen to the Selbys presentation and decided to help. In the 2020-2021 school year, the NCCC students raised and donated approximately 15 gallons of tabs. The students’ goal for this year is to double last year’s donation. They are asking for the community’s help.
Those individuals who have beverage tabs only — not canned food tabs — can donate them to NCCC to help support the local Shriners. Donations can be dropped off at the Career Center, or the students’ instructor, Heidi Santaw, can be contacted at heidi.santaw@ncsuvt.org. Or call (802) 334-5469, ext. 3402.
