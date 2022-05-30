NEWPORT — The Cadets of the Falcon Army JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) Battalion at North Country Union High School will be hosting a Military Exposition Day on Friday, June 3, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the sports field at NCUHS in Newport.
This Cadet-run community service event brings recruiters and ROTC representatives and activities to students at NCUHS and the surrounding community. Different military stations will be set up around the outside of the school. The Vermont Army National Guard will land a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on the soccer field to provide a static display. There will also be a rock-climbing wall and military vehicle displays.
Every branch of military service will have a recruiter available for students to talk to. Representatives from Norwich University and UVM Senior ROTC will be in attendance as well, to discuss commissioning opportunities as an officer. There will be a recruiter-free table for people to ask general military questions without having to talk to a recruiter.
A second JROTC class recently conducted a fundraiser to benefit the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Junction. The raffle tickets from this fundraiser will be drawn for winners at 3 p.m. During this time, a presentation of the proceeds will be made to the VA representative.
The community is invited to attend the day’s events from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 931-217-7814 or email Daniel.Bartlett@ncsuvt.org.
