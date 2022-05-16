NEWPORT — A Suicide Awareness Walk took place May 14 at North Country Union High School. Approximately 200 individuals attended the event, which began and ended in the school’s parking lot, with participants traveling along the Bluff Trail. The following are highlights of the speeches submitted by the cadets involved with the program:
Cadet Skylar Morse
” … I am Cadet Skylar Morse, the MC for the event today. The Falcon Army JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) Battalion, in partnership with the National Honor Society and the Hope Happens Here Student Organizations, believe suicide is a terrible and growing epidemic in our country that we, as a community, can impact if we come together. Your presence this morning exemplifies your willingness to work on this problem …
The statistics are staggering. There were just under 46,000 suicides in the United States in 2020, up from just over 32,000 in 2005. That’s an increase of over 43 percent in just the last 15 years. The suicide rate in our own state is 30 percent higher than the national average, and Northern Vermont has a higher rate than the rest of Vermont. Even more concerning, is that suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death of teenagers. When we put these two things together, it means that our school in particular, is at extremely high risk.
The unfortunate thing about this problem is that these suicides were preventable. It is considered taboo in our society to talk about suicide. It is an uncomfortable thing to talk about generally and even harder to talk about when you are actually faced with it. The stigma of seeking help for mental health means many people thinking about taking their own life are not seeking the help they need. That is our purpose today. Today we are focused on what we can do as a community to help people that are in trouble … we need a community where people have enough trust to seek help. Today we spread the message across our entire community that we care, and that we are here to listen and assist if someone does need help. Everyone here commits to that promise … We need to understand how to help and to have the courage to help someone in need. We need the tools to actually come through with this promise. There is a simple acronym that can help you when you are faced with this situation. A-C-E, ACE. It stands for Ask, Care, and Escort.
We hear story after story about tragedies of someone taking their own life, and after the fact, people realizing that that person actually gave warning signs without blatantly asking for help. Most often, people that are considering suicide aren’t going to come out and say it. They will give some kind of hint to see what your reaction is going to be. It is our job though, no matter how awkward or taboo it might be, to actually ask the question … Are you thinking about suicide? Asking them this question is not going to increase the likelihood that they are going to take their own life. You are not putting the idea into their head.
Our job then transitions to caring for that person. Do not leave that person alone, ever. Remove anything that could be used to harm them. Talk to them calmly and reassure them that you will help them.
Next, you want to escort that person to get help. Options are the emergency room, primary care provider, behavioral health professional, or if necessary call 911.
Remember the acronym: A-C-E, ACE, — Ask, Care, Escort. You will never regret asking the question even if the answer is no, but you may spend the rest of your life regretting not asking the question if you could have saved someone’s life.
Today, we have special guests that have experienced the tragedies of suicide of close friends and family … Susan Jones. Susan lost her daughter, Norah to suicide last fall, a high school freshman here at North Country Union High School …
… fellow JROTC cadet, Leah Lewis. Leah lost a close friend … years ago before moving to the Northeast Kingdom.
… Today’s walk will be 1.6 miles, and will take us down Bluff Trail past Scott farm out to Bluff Road and back to the school. The first half of the walk is along the trail to represent the journey that someone who might be considering taking their own life may experience. It is a lonely and scary route with no one there by your side, with no options for taking a different course. We then emerge onto Bluff Road where people will be waiting for us with water, love and help to find a new route. The last half of the route represents the community’s role in preventing suicide. We are all here with a helping hand for anyone that needs help and we are ready to ask, care and escort. Now let’s walk!
Cadet Cooper Hodgeman
” … I am Cadet Cooper Hodgeman, the Falcon Battalion’s 2nd Platoon leader … Each year in Army JROTC, we conduct Service-learning Projects. These projects allow us, as a class, to choose something we see as a need in our community and plan and execute a community service event for our own learning as well as service to the community.
… our school was experiencing a terrible tragedy, with the loss of our friend and classmate, Norah Jones. At that point we decided as a class that we need to do more. Suicide is a worsening pandemic that is spreading across our country and has hit us hard in our own community.
I would like to thank my fellow cadets for seeing the need for this project and the extensive planning that went into it over the last few months. Thank you to the National Honor Society and Hope Happens Here student organizations … who … decided to team up with us to help fund and execute this important event. Thank you to our speakers today that had the strength and courage to come out and talk about their own experiences. It’s a hard thing to talk about; suicide.
Suicide comes with negative connotations in our society, … while the action is negative and is a terrible way to solve a temporary issue, the act of asking for help should not be looked down upon. That’s why we were so excited to get the Hope Happens Here concept integrated into this event … hope does … happen here when the community understands the importance of this subject and takes an active role in combating it.
What if, as a society … as a community, we decided to change our approach to suicide? Today, that is our purpose … we are focused on what we can do as a community to help people that are in trouble … there is a simple acronym that can help you when you are faced with this situation. A-C-E, ACE. It stands for Ask, Care, and Escort.
The most important piece of this concept is to ask. I think everyone here, if faced with someone blatantly coming out and saying they were about to take their own life, would absolutely spring into action to help. … why is it that we hesitate to take action when we are presented with these warning signs? Why is it that we don’t take action unless that person is actually in the act of taking their own life? It is the uncertainty and the awkwardness that holds us back from asking.
… You, could be the only one that someone is comfortable to come to for help. You, might be the only one that has the chance to impact someone’s decision, the only one able to save their life. Please, have the courage to ask the question, ”Are you thinking about suicide?
