NEWPORT — Following a year navigating learning through COVID-19, April Caspari and Natalie Guillette, the Visual Arts Team at North Country Union High School got busy with a challenge of motivating their students to re-engage in both their passion for visual art and reignite their love for their school and learning community.
After reaching out to the Community Engagement Lab, in coordination with the Vermont Mural Project, another small business stood out to the NCUHS Visual Arts Team: Juniper Creative Arts.
Their website describes says: “Juniper Creative Arts is a Vermont-based Black and Dominican family collective that facilitates community mural projects with colleges and universities, K-12 schools, and community-based organizations. They are nationally recognized muralists, facilitators, and educators with a mission-driven practice of creating art that both involves and celebrates historically excluded communities.”
Caspari and Guillette reached out to Will Kasso Condry, Jennifer Herreras Condry and Alexa Herreras Condry, of Juniper Creative Arts in February, and began what has become a collaboration after getting the green light from NCUHS Principal Chris Young. Together they have created a completely student-voiced mural concept.
The Condry Kasso team realized the vision on June 6. Student paintings are permanently collaged within the student-voiced design, which will result in a legacy piece that every NCUHS student can honor and enjoy.
Additionally, after learning where students wanted to see this artwork installed, they said they wanted “a cool place to hang out near the artwork.” Caspari and Guillette once again reached out to Young and got approval to conduct a week-long Placemaking Mosaic Project slated for the first week of August where students will come and use discarded community ceramic items to mosaic furniture for a new outdoor student space.
Umbrella is partnering with NCUHS to incorporate prevention awareness and promote a curriculum that builds stronger bonds between the community’s services and students. The Garden Shop will be landscaping the area before the workshop after students design the layout and choose which perennials they’d like to see incorporated. By September, NCUHS’s outer facade will provide a completely student-centered area for studying and socializing amidst the backdrop of a fully realized artistic vision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.