NEK Audubon is seeking scholarship applicants, ages 10-15, to attend a one-week or two-week summer session at the Acadia Institute of Oceanography in Seal Harbor, Maine.
NEK Audubon named its summer camp scholarship program in honor of Airie Lindsay who was the voice, the inspiration and the energy behind the effort to encourage young people to learn about natural history. This is an opportunity for young students of the Northeast Kingdom to learn about the ecology of the coastal and ocean environment while attending the Acadia Institute of Oceanography.
The Acadia Institute of Oceanography summer camps are for students who are curious about the ocean and the world around them. These hands-on programs seek to raise awareness about marine environments and stimulate an interest in the sciences through a variety of fun and engaging activities such as: Tidal Pool Discovery; Salt Marsh exploration; Beach and Island Ecology; Lab activities; boat trips with Lobster Fishermen; Seal and Seabird watches; Geology hikes; Astronomy lessons; night walks; and visits to local museums.
Since its inception in 2009, the Airie Lindsay Scholarship Fund has provided 64 scholarships to young people from 29 Northeast Kingdom towns.
