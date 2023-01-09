NEK Audubon is seeking scholarship applicants, ages 10-15, to attend a one-week or two-week summer session at the Acadia Institute of Oceanography in Seal Harbor, Maine.

NEK Audubon named its summer camp scholarship program in honor of Airie Lindsay who was the voice, the inspiration and the energy behind the effort to encourage young people to learn about natural history. This is an opportunity for young students of the Northeast Kingdom to learn about the ecology of the coastal and ocean environment while attending the Acadia Institute of Oceanography.

