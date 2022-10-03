LYNDONVILLE — Some 400 seventh- and eighth-grade students from more than a dozen schools around the Northeast Kingdom will have a chance to explore career possibilities through a series of hands-on workshops today, Oct. 4. Kingdom Career Connect at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon is providing students an opportunity to explore potential careers and connect those jobs to courses they should take during high school and beyond.
This career exploration, taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today on the NVU-Lyndon campus, will feature more than 20 employers from a variety of industries who will talk with students about their careers and lead them in a hands-on activity related to their work.
Students will get to try out developing a new business idea, reviewing blueprints, building a mountain bike trail, creating a song with music production software, designing a bridge, exploring a plow truck, writing a mystery, and more. All students will also take part in a hands-on workshop to learn about matching their interests to high-pay, in-demand careers in Vermont.
This event is produced by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation’s GEAR UP program in partnership with NVU-Lyndon, the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation, and Northeastern Vermont Area Health Education Center.
GEAR UP serves more than 250,000 students throughout the country. In Vermont, GEAR UP services are available to eligible students in 37 schools. A full list of those GEAR UP schools can be found at vsac.org/gearup. Students who attend one of these schools and might be interested in participating in GEAR UP can talk to his/her school counselor for information on how to apply.
For help with pursuing career goals and education needs, contact VSAC at vsac.org.
