LYNDONVILLE — Some 400 seventh- and eighth-grade students from more than a dozen schools around the Northeast Kingdom will have a chance to explore career possibilities through a series of hands-on workshops today, Oct. 4. Kingdom Career Connect at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon is providing students an opportunity to explore potential careers and connect those jobs to courses they should take during high school and beyond.

This career exploration, taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today on the NVU-Lyndon campus, will feature more than 20 employers from a variety of industries who will talk with students about their careers and lead them in a hands-on activity related to their work.

