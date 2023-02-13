MONTPELIER — Students from the Northeast Kingdom were recently honored for being named Vermont Presidential Scholars during ceremonies held Jan. 30 at the Vermont State House.
In Newport, North Country Career Center senior, Jaden Gallup was honored as one of five Vermont Presidential Scholars in Career & Technical Education. She was congratulated for her outstanding achievements in the Welding & Metal Fabrication, and STEM/Mechatronics Programs at NCCC. Jaden has demonstrated academic and technical excellence, leadership and positive engagement with her school and community. She is a strong advocate for equity and accessibility in Career & Technical Education, and non-traditional career pathways. She is the SkillsUSA local chapter president and a member of NCCC Student Voice.
Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union also announced that Hazen Union student, Haley Michaud has been named a 2023 Vermont Presidential Scholar for the Career Technical Education category; Craftsbury Academy student, Matthew Califano has been named a 2023 Vermont Presidential Scholar for the Art Category; and Alexander Califano, fellow Craftsbury student and brother to Matthew, earned an Arts Honorable Mention.
During the ceremony, Matthew stated, “I am humbled that the Vermont Department of Education has chosen to recognize my writing with this award, and I am extremely grateful to all of my teachers at Craftsbury Academy and the Dorset Theatre, all of whom have spent a great deal of time helping me hone my craft over the last three years.”
Exhibiting a strong commitment to the arts, Matthew was described by his teacher as having an intense drive to create that has never been seen before in a student of his age. The review committee noted his strong love of the English language and the use of strong visuals in his writing. They were impressed by Matthew’s humble talent in showcasing other young writers.
Prior to receiving the Presidential Scholar recognition, Haley placed first at the Vermont State SkillsUSA competition and placed seventh in the national championships. Attending Hazen Union and Green Mountain Technology & Career Center, Haley carries a rigorous workload earning a 4.0 grade point average in HVAC and academic classes, has obtained the universal EPA 608 certification, and is working toward NORA Bronze Oil Heat certification. She is also a member of the National Technical Honor Society and has been accepted to the University of Northern Ohio in a 2-year technical education HVAC program. After that, she has a serious interest in becoming an engineer where she can turn her talents toward designing the HVAC equipment of the future.
Jaden, Haley, Matthew and Alexander join an outstanding class of students from around Vermont, selected based on nominations from teachers, administrators and fellow students. Among this year’s scholars are technologists, writers, student leaders, advocates, mentors and volunteers.
“Vermont’s presidential scholar class of 2023 exemplifies the best of Vermont Education,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “Each of these students have excelled academically, through either traditional or non-traditional learning experiences, and both in many cases. They are responsible citizens, committed to their community, demonstrating leadership in their schools and serving as an example for their peers. I congratulate the students and their families for this impressive achievement.”
Presidential scholars are recognized in three categories: general, arts and career technical education.
Vermont scholars for the General and Career Technical Education categories will be invited to apply to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which will announce its winners in May 2023. Additional Vermont students are invited to apply by the U.S. Department of Education based on their SAT and/or ACT scores. Each year, up to 161 students are named as national Presidential Scholars – one of the highest honors for high school students.
