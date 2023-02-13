MONTPELIER — Students from the Northeast Kingdom were recently honored for being named Vermont Presidential Scholars during ceremonies held Jan. 30 at the Vermont State House.

In Newport, North Country Career Center senior, Jaden Gallup was honored as one of five Vermont Presidential Scholars in Career & Technical Education. She was congratulated for her outstanding achievements in the Welding & Metal Fabrication, and STEM/Mechatronics Programs at NCCC. Jaden has demonstrated academic and technical excellence, leadership and positive engagement with her school and community. She is a strong advocate for equity and accessibility in Career & Technical Education, and non-traditional career pathways. She is the SkillsUSA local chapter president and a member of NCCC Student Voice.

