Kingdom Career Connect at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon will provide area students with an opportunity to explore potential careers and connects those jobs to courses they should to take during high school and beyond on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the NVU campus on 1001 College Rd. in Lyndonville.
Approximately 400 eighth-grade students from more than a dozen schools around the Northeast Kingdom will participate in this career exploration event, which features more than 20 employers from a variety of industries who will talk with students about their careers and lead them in a hands-on activity related to their work. Students will get to try out dissecting trout, mapping food systems, building mountain bike trails, exploring the technology of a plow truck, taking apart a computer, writing code, using medical tools like an AED or laparoscopic surgery simulator, writing a mystery, and more.
All students will also take part in a hands-on workshop with the Vermont Department of Labor and Careers CLiC to learn about matching their interests to high-pay, in-demand careers in Vermont.
Event partners include J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation, Northeastern Vermont Area Health Education Center and Vermont Student Assistance Corp.’s GEAR UP program. For more information, call Sabina Haskell at (802) 542-2240; or Anna Telensky, (802) 598-9559.
