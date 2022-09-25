New Digs For Design
Lyndon Institute’s growing Graphic Design program moved into a recently renovated space in the Elizabeth Harris Brown building on LI’s campus over the summer. This move was, in large part, made possible through the generosity of LI trustee Laurie Boswell. (Photo courtesy of Javin Leonard/Lyndon Institute)

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute’s Graphic Design Program has grown over the years, both in its offerings and its enrollment. Originally begun by professional designer and artisan, Ellen Levitt in the late 90s, the program blossomed with the opening of the school’s Norris Center for the Arts in the early 2000s, a facility that offered the program a dedicated space, one that incorporated a modern Macintosh computer lab.

With Levitt’s retirement in 2013 and the arrival of Bridget Atkins in 2014, the program shifted from a focus on “graphic arts” to “graphic design,” putting a greater emphasis on the business aspects of the discipline, a change reflected in the program’s move from the Art Department into the school’s Career Technical Education (CTE) division and one that also reflected Atkins’s own professional background, having moved from the world of business to education.

