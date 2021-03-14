WILLISTON, VT — New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) is accepting applications for its 2021 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Scholarships. Three scholarships of $3,000 each will be awarded.
To be eligible for NEFCU STEM Scholarships, applicants must be New England Federal Credit Union members.
In addition to NEFCU membership, applicants must be pursuing one of these fields of study: Biological Sciences, Physical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Computer and Information Sciences, Geosciences, Engineering, Technology areas associated with the preceding fields of study.
Scholarships will be awarded to applicants who best demonstrate commitments to their fields of study. Application forms will be available online at nefcu.com, at any branch, or by calling (802) 879-8790. Completed applications must be postmarked no later than April 30, 2021. The mailing address is Scholarship Committee, NEFCU, P.O. Box 527, Williston, VT 05495
New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU), headquartered in Williston, is a member-owned financial institution serving communities in 12 counties of Vermont: Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor; and four counties in New Hampshire: Cheshire, Grafton, Merrimack, and Sullivan. For more information about membership requirements and benefits, visit nefcu.com.
