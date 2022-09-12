LEBANON, NH — Since 2008, New England School of the Arts (NESA) founders Jennifer and Carl Chambers have assumed active leadership roles in the Northern New England arts and education communities. Joined by other area parents of children with a keen interest in the performing and visual arts, they searched for an opportunity to provide their children with a challenging and nurturing college preparatory experience integrated with a diverse and meaningful arts focus. They found there was no such educational offering within a 60-mile radius of Dartmouth College.

Backed by enthusiastic support from Northern New England’s richly diverse arts community, the Chambers decided to establish a collaborative, inclusive, independent high school in downtown Lebanon, N.H. The administration and faculty are committed professionals in their fields of expertise, eager to help students develop the skills needed to succeed in a collegiate or professional arts environment.

