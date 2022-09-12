LEBANON, NH — Since 2008, New England School of the Arts (NESA) founders Jennifer and Carl Chambers have assumed active leadership roles in the Northern New England arts and education communities. Joined by other area parents of children with a keen interest in the performing and visual arts, they searched for an opportunity to provide their children with a challenging and nurturing college preparatory experience integrated with a diverse and meaningful arts focus. They found there was no such educational offering within a 60-mile radius of Dartmouth College.
Backed by enthusiastic support from Northern New England’s richly diverse arts community, the Chambers decided to establish a collaborative, inclusive, independent high school in downtown Lebanon, N.H. The administration and faculty are committed professionals in their fields of expertise, eager to help students develop the skills needed to succeed in a collegiate or professional arts environment.
The school, approved by the City of Lebanon, and registered with New Hampshire’s Secretary of State, is centrally located at 9 Hanover St., off the Lebanon Mall. The downtown campus, bordered by the city’s central green, offers rich collaborative learning experiences through NESA’s formal agreements with area arts organizations. Students can experience dance at Lebanon Ballet School; visual arts at the AVA Gallery and Arts Center; performances and stage craft at the Lebanon Opera House; STEM-oriented learning at River Valley Community College, and physical education at the Carter Community Building Association (CCBA).
In the face of a national educational system that allocates the arts to last place in importance, New England School of the Arts will enthusiastically embrace an emphasis on performing and visual arts education for the positive difference it will make for each student’s personal growth, for a healthy school culture and for the expansion of a collaborative community.
It is planned for the school’s doors to open in the fall of 2023. For more information, go to http://www.nesarts.org.
