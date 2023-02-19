Area Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound students recently participated in National TRIO Day: photo at left, from left, to right, Corbin Michaud (Lake Region Union High School), Piper Durand (Lyndon Institute), Cady Robillard (LI), Zofia Kosakowski (Rivendell Academy), Kayley Goodsell (Danville School), Shannon Florentine (Blue Mountain Union School), Ray Brooks (Spaulding High School), Addison Perry (LI), Vicki Scherer (St. Johnsbury Academy), Hayden Marceau (LI), and Bailey Huang (Danville). (Courtesy photo)
Area Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound students recently participated in National TRIO Day: photo at left, from left, to right, Corbin Michaud (Lake Region Union High School), Piper Durand (Lyndon Institute), Cady Robillard (LI), Zofia Kosakowski (Rivendell Academy), Kayley Goodsell (Danville School), Shannon Florentine (Blue Mountain Union School), Ray Brooks (Spaulding High School), Addison Perry (LI), Vicki Scherer (St. Johnsbury Academy), Hayden Marceau (LI), and Bailey Huang (Danville). (Courtesy photo)
Eleven Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound students from seven local high schools attended the 38th annual National TRIO Day Celebration in Warwick, R.I. Feb. 15-17. This gathering brought together more than 500 TRIO Upward Bound, Talent Search, and GEAR UP students from throughout New England and New York.
Students enjoyed inspirational speakers, a regional college fair, and attended workshops on financial literacy, resume building and other college bound topics. The event was filled with unity, pride, purpose and an underlying theme of self-empowerment. This regional National TRIO Day Celebration is the largest TRIO Day event in the country.
The inspirational keynote speakers included Juan Pichardo, the first Latino elected to a Senate seat in the State of Rhode Island and the first Dominican American elected to a state Senate seat in the United States. Sabina Matos, the 70th lieutenant governor of Rhode Island, the second woman to hold this post, and the first woman of color. Additionally, she is the first Dominican American to hold the position of lieutenant governor in the United States.
The highlight of the speakers was hearing from Luckson Omoaregba, an Upward Bound alumnus and former assistant director for the Upward Bound program at UMASS-Boston. Luckson is now an educator who is devoted to ensuring equity, access and inclusion within education. In his role at Alpert Medical School at Brown University, he is responsible for the day-to-day functioning of the pipeline programs that seek to increase the representation of individuals from historically underrepresented groups and communities in medicine and other health-related professions. He spoke passionately about his time in the Upward Bound program and the path that led him through his college education and on to Brown University.
According to the 1986 Congressional resolution, National TRIO Day is meant to focus the nation’s “attention on the needs of disadvantaged young people and adults aspiring to improve their lives, to the necessary investment if they are to become contributing citizens of the country, and to the talent which will be wasted if that investment is not made.” National TRIO Day is a day of celebration, reflection and action around increased access to higher education for disadvantaged students. Federal TRIO programs help low-income and first-generation students enter college and earn a college degree.
Every year on the last Saturday of February, high school and college students, teachers, members of Congress, local officials, TRIO Program staff, participants and alumni and many others celebrate the positive impact of federal TRIO programs in communities throughout the nation. It is a time to reflect on the importance of educational opportunity programs in creating a fairer society for all Americans and act to protect, and further access to, higher education for low income and first-generation students.
The TRIO programs were established by Congress to help modest-income and first generation college bound Americans succeed in postsecondary education. These Programs are funded under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965, and work to ensure equal educational opportunity for all Americans, regardless of race, ethnic background, or economic circumstance. Collectively, these federally funded programs have served more than 12,000 Vermonters and bring nearly nine million dollars annually to the state. NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound has been a part of the Lyndon campus community since 1980, and serves 75 students from 10 participating high schools in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire each year.
