Eleven Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound students from seven local high schools attended the 38th annual National TRIO Day Celebration in Warwick, R.I. Feb. 15-17. This gathering brought together more than 500 TRIO Upward Bound, Talent Search, and GEAR UP students from throughout New England and New York.

Students enjoyed inspirational speakers, a regional college fair, and attended workshops on financial literacy, resume building and other college bound topics. The event was filled with unity, pride, purpose and an underlying theme of self-empowerment. This regional National TRIO Day Celebration is the largest TRIO Day event in the country.

