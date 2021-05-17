NEW WHEELS FOR SJA DRIVER’S ED
St. Johnsbury Academy recently accepted a delivery of a brand-new 2021 Chevrolet Bolt, donated by the Autosaver Group. The fully-electric vehicle will be used by the school’s Driver’s Education Program. Present for the delivery were: from left, Abel Toll, owner of the Autosaver Group; SJA’s Driver’s Ed Instructor Gary Thornton; St. Johnsbury Buick GMC Business Development Manager Allen Komisarek; St. Johnsbury Buick GMC General Manager Chris Havey; SJA junior Josie Sestito, who made the announcement of the donation as part of her Earth Day Chapel Talk; and SJA's Stewardship Director James Bentley. (Courtesy photo)

