Classes resume at Newark Street School on Aug. 28. The following is the bus routes for the 2019-2020 school year. Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If the bus driver waits for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for students after school; not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. Please see school bus guidelines.
Bus Route #1
AM: 6:45, East Haven School; 6:50, 1802 Route 114; 6:51, 1435 Route 114, 155 Simpson Brook Rd.; 6:53, Howard Brook Road; 6:59, 2375 Island Pond Rd., 2024 VT Route 114; 7:09, 31 East Hill; 7:10, 1062 Rivers Farm Rd.; 7:12, 1707 East Hill Rd.; 7:17, 95 Duford Rd.; 7:18, 137 Duford Rd.; 7:27, junction of Center Pond and Beck Pond; 7:28, 17 Fox Rd.; 7:29, 2804 Center Pond Rd.; 7:37, Newark Pond Road/Abbott; 7:40, 2692 Newark St.; 7:44, school.
PM: 2:55, school; 2:59, 2692 Newark St.; 3:02, Newark Pond Road/Abbott; 3:15, 2804 Center Pond Rd.; 3:17, 17 Fox Rd.; 3:17, 155 Kinney Hill Rd; 3:20, junction of Center Pond and Beck Pond; 3:26, 137 Duford Rd.; 3:27, 95 Duford Rd.; 3:28, 1707 East Hill Rd.; 3:30, 1062 Rivers Farm Rd.; 3:34, 31 East Hill; 3:42, 2375 Island Pond Rd., 2024 VT Route 114; 3:43, Howard Brook Road; 3:45, 1435 Route 114, 155 Simpson Brook Rd.; 3:46, 1802 Route 114; 3:50, East Haven School.
Bus Route #2
AM: 6:30, Shop Yard/Lily Pond Road; 7:03, 572 Lake Rd.; 7:05, 4026 Newark Pond Rd.; 7:07, 3970 Newark Pond Rd.; 7:14, 921 Newark Pond Rd.; 7:15, 766 Newark Pond Rd.; 7:17, 649 Newark Pond Rd.; 7:18, 2495 Schoolhouse Rd.; 7:18, 155 Franklin Estates and Newark Pond Road; 7:19, 136 Makenzie Way; 7:27, 702 Shady Lane and Maple Ridge; 7:29, 1417 Maple Ridge; 7:33, 594 Schoolhouse Rd.; 7:34, Marylyn Lane and School House Road; 7:39, Newark Street and Hall Farm Road; 7:40, 481 Newark St.; 7:41, 399 Newark St.; 7:42, 396 Newark St.; 7:44, school.
PM: 2:55, school; 3, 396 Newark St.; 3:01, 399 Newark St.; 3:01, Newark Street and Hall Farm Road; 3:02, 481 Newark St.; 3:02, Marylyn Lane and School House Road; 3:06, 594 Schoolhouse Rd.; 3:09, 1417 Maple Ridge; 3:11, 702 Shady Lane and Maple Ridge; 3:30, 136 Makenzie Way; 3:31, 155 Franklin Estates and Newark Pond Road; 3:32, 2495 Schoolhouse Rd.; 3:33, 649 Newark Pond Rd.; 3:34, 766 Newark Pond Rd.; 3:35, 921 Newark Pond Rd.; 3:46, 3970 Newark Pond Rd.; 3:47, 4026 Newark Pond Rd.; 3:50, 572 Lake Rd.; 4:05, Shop Yard/Lily Pond Road.
