STANSTEAD, QUEBEC — Newport, Vt. students were among the top prize winners at Stanstead College’s 2023 Baccalaureate and Prize-Giving Service, held June 17th at the Pat Burns Arena in Stanstead.

Justin Bouchard, a Grade 12 student who studied six years at the Quebec independent school, won the Pitcher Prize, the school’s top award, presented to the student who has exerted the greatest influence for good. Justin also won the Graham Chandler Sportsmanship Award, the Donald McG. Hackett Prize for Creativity, the Director’s Award in Theatre Arts and the Cowen House Directors Award. Justin also won Grade 12 prizes for the top average in Art and Physics.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.