NHS Winter Carnival Food Drive
Buy Now

Each year, Woodsville High School holds a food drive to kick off its Winter Carnival. The event is sponsored by the WHS National Honor Society. This year, students donated over $1,200 of food and money. Shown above are photos of NHS members in action, clockwise from top, at left: Aeona Cuaresma; Paige Smith and Riley Restelli; Wiktoria Wawrzyniak; and Vanessa Chausheva. (Courtesy photos)

Each year, Woodsville High School holds a food drive to kick off its Winter Carnival. The event is sponsored by the WHS National Honor Society. This year, students donated over $1,200 of food and money. Shown above are photos of NHS members in action, clockwise from top, at left: Aeona Cuaresma; Paige Smith and Riley Restelli; Wiktoria Wawrzyniak; and Vanessa Chausheva. (Courtesy photos)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.