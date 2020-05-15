Nicole Young, of Concord, recently received a Leader Scholars Award at the annual Leaders Celebration at Cazenovia College in Cazenovia, N.Y. The event recognizes the contributions students, staff and faculty make to enrich the Cazenovia College experience. Those honored play various roles and contribute in different ways to creating a positive campus-life environment. The Leader Scholars Award recognizes students who serve in many roles, including team captains, master students, resident advisors, peer mentors and club presidents. While serving, they have all also managed to achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.70, demonstrating outstanding abilities to manage time, maintain priorities, and dedicate themselves in and outside the classroom.
Nicole Young Receives Leader Scholars Award at Cazenovia College
