Nikita Duling, of Haverhill, N.H, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Nikita is a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran and is a graduate of Woodsville High School. To be eligible for dean’s list, a student must carry a semester grade average of 3.6 or higher.
