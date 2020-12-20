Noah Foster Receives Golden Wrench Award

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute senior, Noah Foster has been awarded the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts’ (VAE) Golden Wrench Award. Foster received this award for his positive attitude towards learning and his drive to succeed in a career in automotive technology. Although first notified of the award in the spring of 2020 when Foster was a junior, the VAE delayed their presentation until the fall due to the current pandemic. The award was presented to Noah at Saint J Subaru where he is currently working as a student intern.
In a letter sent to Foster in the spring, the VAE stated, “The award has come from our belief in the importance of education and continued learning. You are part of a very special group of Vermont high school juniors. You are one of 16 outstanding students being recognized this spring, from each of Vermont’s 16 career centers. Our hope is that recognizing you while in your junior year, will energize you to use your last year as a senior, to focus on your future. We have learned of your demonstrative skills in automotive technology and believe you can be successful in any career that you choose.”
“It was with great pride that I was able to nominate Noah as my Junior Class Auto student to receive the Golden Wrench Award,” said Automotive Tech instructor Dan Camber. “His work ethic, willingness to learn and leadership skills all played into the decision. I have no doubt he will excel in any endeavor that he participates in, and it has been a pleasure to have him as a student.”
As part of the Golden Wrench Award, Foster will receive the following:
● The recognition of the VAE and Lyndon Institute staff for his accomplishments;
● $685 worth of Mac tools;
● The Golden Wrench Award trophy;
● A book by Diandra Lesli-Pelecky entitled The Physics of NASCAR;
● A one-year membership in the VAE with associated benefits;
● A $500 scholarship when accepted in any secondary education;
● Membership in the Mac Tool Corporation’s Student Discount Program which qualifies him for a 50 to 60 percent discount for as long as he is a student.
The Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts is an antique and classic car club dedicated to the preservation, protection, promotion, and appreciation of automobile history and technology. The VAE is based in Vermont with members from 10 states, Canada, Europe and China. More information about the VAE can be found on their website at vtauto.org.
