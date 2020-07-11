Nolan Nightingale, of Lisbon, N.H., was named the 2020 Outstanding Senior Award recipient by Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa. The Outstanding Senior Award is presented to seniors who have demonstrated active involvement both on the Susquehanna University campus, and in the Selinsgrove community. This celebration and presentation of awards is possible because of The Baylor Family Endowment. This endowment, established in 1993, is an expression of the Baylor family’s appreciation for the university’s continued commitment to the region. Reflecting their belief that personal development is essential to the educational process, the endowment supports initiatives designed to enhance motivation, self-confidence and leadership abilities in students inside and outside the classroom. Nolan, a member of the Class of 2020 at Susquehanna, was a Creative Writing and Theatre major, and is also a graduate of Lisbon Regional School.

