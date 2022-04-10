Members of the SkillsUSA Chapter at NCCC, in Newport, include: from left to right: Shauna Boisvert (Chapter vice president), Chelle Travis (SkillsUSA National executive director), Alyssa Banuelos (chapter president), Natalie Daniels, Celine Champine (Chapter advisor), Kayla Daniels (Chapter treasurer), Thankful Cilwik (chapter parliamentarian), and Brionna McAlister.
NEWPORT — Five North Country Career Center Mechatronics students earned medals at the SkillsUSA Vermont Skills and Leadership Conference on April 7. The students competed at the Vermont Technical College Randolph campus in Additive Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Design.
Cayde Micknak, Ryder Richardson and Max Roberts earned gold medals with their design about supplemental charging on Electric Vehicles. The team of three made their own 3D CAD files, 3D printed prototypes, gearboxes, utilized electric meters, and incorporated industry feedback from Corey Marquis of Marquis Electric. Corey was able to provide great ideas thanks to his electrical engineering background.
Their achievement earns them a trip to Atlanta, Ga. during the week of June 21, where they will compete against gold medalists from across the nation. They will be accompanied by their teacher, Hazen Converse.
Alyssa Banuelos and Christopher Dagesse earned bronze medals in the Additive Manufacturing contest. Additive Manufacturing involves several design challenges using CAD software and 3D printing to make a variety of prototypes. Converse’s lab incorporates several state-of-the-art industry grade 3D printers, allowing students to create very detailed and involved projects.
The previous day, another cohort attended the conference where they met the national director, Chelle Travis, and engaged in leadership and self-development activities with keynote motivational speakers, Joe Fingerhut and Frank Kitchen.
SkillsUSA is an organization specifically for career and technical education and is comprised of industry partners, advisors, alumni and students. Their mission is to engage and build confidence in students through the Framework where they develop workplace skills like communication, decision making and leadership; personal skills such as integrity, work ethic and self-motivation; and technical skills grounded in academics that include safety, professional development and technology literacy. Along with skills and leadership competitions, members focus on the Program of Work that involves workplace experiences, promoting SkillsUSA, leadership development, engaging and partnering with families, former members and industry, financial management, and community service.
North Country Career Center’s chapter has focused on all the elements of the Framework and the Program of Work this year. The NCCC Chapter was awarded the Chapter Quality Award for their efforts.
