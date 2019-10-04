NEWPORT — Homelessness, hunger, and lack of access to basic necessities are dramatically growing problems facing students in our local schools. We encounter students with these struggles on a daily basis. These students have too heavy a load to bear for their young age and the stress of these concerns distracts them from their responsibilities as students, compromising their education and putting their futures at risk. The question becomes — what can we do about it?
At the North Country Career Center in Newport, teachers and staff members are taking action. They are in the process of creating a personal care closet to help ease some of the burdens these students face. It is a fact that basic needs must be met before cognitive/learning needs can be addressed. NCCC is reaching out to members of the caring community, to see if you will join our effort to support these students in need. We are looking for both monetary and personal hygiene product donations and are currently accepting the following: deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, hair brushes, hair ties, Q-tips, soap, lotion, chap stick, washcloths, body wash, face wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwash, maxi pads, tampons reusable water bottles and contact solution.
If you are interested in contributing, donations can be dropped off at the North Country Career Center Main Office, attention, Andrea Carbine or Heidi Santaw. If you have questions, call (802) 334-5469, ext. 3306 for Andrea, or ext. 3402 for Heidi, or by e-mail at andrea.carbine@ncsuvt.org or Heidi.santaw@ncsuvt.org.
