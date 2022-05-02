DERBY — North Country Union Junior High School recently raised $1800 for Ukrainian refugees.

At the suggestion of student member, Tyler Simpson, the North Country Jr. Interact Club at NCUJHS has been working on the fundraiser for Ukrainian Relief since the beginning of March. Tyler researched the refugee crisis in Ukraine for his language arts class and suggested the school do something to help the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

To raise the money, the group organized multiple bake sales at lunch, a coin challenge, and a spirit week featuring blue and yellow clothing and face painting (Ukraine’s colors).

The money will be split between the World Central Kitchen and the Community Organized Relief Effort (C.O.R.E.), two humanitarian organizations working on the ground in Poland to provide food and resources to Ukrainian refugees who cross the border into Poland.

Liam Storrings, an alumnus of NCUJHS, is working with C.O.R.E. in Poland. He is son of the school’s vice principal and instrument teacher, Colleen and Peter Storrings.

Submitted by Teresa Piette, N.C. Jr. Interact Advisor

