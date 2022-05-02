Morgan Davio, Tyler Touchette and Scott Kingsley sport their Ukrainian flag face paintings in support of the Ukrainian refugees during Spirit Week in April, an event held to raise funds in support of the country. (Courtesy photo)
Willow Clements and Brooke Bartley choose from the baked goods at one of the bake sales held as one of the fundraisers for Ukraine at NCUJHS. North Country Jr. Interact Club students, Ella Berthiaume, Katie Larsen and Dakotah Bowen work the sales table. (Courtesy photo)
Alina Horne and Dylan Carr cradle two coin crayons for Ukraine. The crayons were used during North Country Union Junior High School's fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees. Students and teachers were divided into four Teacher Advisory (T.A.) teams by color and challenged each other by collecting coins and bills. Bills and pennies were positive, while all silver coins were negative. The winners were determined by the team with the highest net total in their crayon. (Courtesy photo)
DERBY — North Country Union Junior High School recently raised $1800 for Ukrainian refugees.
At the suggestion of student member, Tyler Simpson, the North Country Jr. Interact Club at NCUJHS has been working on the fundraiser for Ukrainian Relief since the beginning of March. Tyler researched the refugee crisis in Ukraine for his language arts class and suggested the school do something to help the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
To raise the money, the group organized multiple bake sales at lunch, a coin challenge, and a spirit week featuring blue and yellow clothing and face painting (Ukraine’s colors).
The money will be split between the World Central Kitchen and the Community Organized Relief Effort (C.O.R.E.), two humanitarian organizations working on the ground in Poland to provide food and resources to Ukrainian refugees who cross the border into Poland.
Liam Storrings, an alumnus of NCUJHS, is working with C.O.R.E. in Poland. He is son of the school’s vice principal and instrument teacher, Colleen and Peter Storrings.
Submitted by Teresa Piette, N.C. Jr. Interact Advisor
