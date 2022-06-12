North Country Scholars Honored
Thirty students from throughout northern New Hampshire were recognized at the 2022 North Country Scholars event held at White Mountains Regional High School (WMRHS) on May 26. The ceremony recognizes the valedictorian and salutatorian from each of the 12 high schools in the region, as well as an outstanding student from each of the four career and technical education (CTE) centers. This year’s event marked the 17th year that the North Country School Administrators Association has partnered with North Country Education Services to celebrate the accomplishments of the region’s exceptional students. The 2022 NCS students include: front row from left, Alexi Hastings (Valedictorian, Littleton High School), Reese Routhier (Valedictorian, Groveton High School), Olivia Barba (Valedictorian, Colebrook Academy), Camille Marceau (Valedictorian, WMRHS), Carissa Challinor (Salutatorian, WMRHS), Madison Crane (Outstanding CTE Student, Arthur T. Paradice CTE Center at WMRHS), Grady Millen (Outstanding CTE Student, Hugh J. Gallen CTE Center in Littleton), Taylor Gaudette (Valedictorian, Kennett High School), and Rylie Platt (Salutatorian, Groveton); middle row, Ramsey Rancourt (Co-Salutatorian, Colebrook), Abigail Mahoney (Salutatorian, Lisbon Regional School), Kendal Clark (Valedictorian, Lisbon), Annabelle Mullins (Salutatorian, Profile School), Mackenzie Craig (Valedictorian, Profile), Brayden Landry (Valedictorian, Berlin High School), Andrew Cole (Salutatorian, Berlin), Jillian Hallee (Outstanding CTE Student, Berlin), and Gabreialla Lemay (Salutatorian, Littleton); back row, Matthew Crawford (Co-Salutatorian, Colebrook), Sydney Pickering (Salutatorian, LinWood High School), Andrew Wilson (Valedictorian, LinWood), Zaberie Carney (Salutatorian, Pittsburg High School), Landen Phillips (Valedictorian, Pittsburg), Camden O’Toole Bailey (Salutatorian, Kennett), Reed Karnopp (Outstanding CTE Student, Mount Washington Valley Career Technical Center in North Conway), Alexander Mayerson (Salutatorian, Gorham High School), Zoe Grondin (Valedictorian, Gorham). Those unable to attend: Sammy Sarkis (Valedictorian, Woodsville High School), Hannah Keeler (Salutatorian, Woodsville), and Jessica Riley (Outstanding CTE Student, River Bend Career and Technical Center in Bradford). (Courtesy photo)

