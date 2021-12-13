North Country Supervisory Union Receives Vermont Community Foundation Grant To Expand Leadership Opportunities

NEWPORT — North Country Supervisory Union’s after-school and summer program, Encore, received a $5,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund. The grant will help further NCSU’s mission of increasing leadership, particularly with youth in the 6th-8th grades.
On Dec. 4th, 11 students representing eight of nine NCSU elementary schools, one high school mentor and two NCSU staff kicked off a series of four leadership retreats, the first at Siskin/Coutts in Derby. The full-day retreats combine team building, fun, learning and leadership projects that youth will develop to better the culture of their local learning communities. These youths will weigh in on SU spending, the health of local youth and be responsible for gathering feedback from their peers to inform the SU administrative team.
The next retreat, in January, will take place at Jay Peak; the following in March at NorthWoods Stewardship Center; and the final at a place of their choosing. This youth leadership team will explore topics such as engaging in difficult conversations, advocating for themselves and their peers and goal setting.
“The youth in this program have diverse and exciting perspectives on their school communities. In between activities like indoor rock climbing in the amazing Siskin Rec Center and Throw, Throw, Burrito, meaningful conversations were taking place about themes like, “What is our responsibility to the health of communities we are a part of and when do you leave versus advocate for change?” and “What does the difference between leadership and control feel like?” The students leaned into difficult questions and left me entirely inspired and confident in their ability to make positive change,” said Encore Program Coordinator Beth Chambers.
The Northeast Kingdom Fund is a permanent philanthropic resource dedicated to supporting the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties. Its grants are decided by a committee of local residents, providing philanthropy for the Kingdom, by the Kingdom.
