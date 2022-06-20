North Country Supervisory Union is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at a, first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:
Brighton Elementary School: July 5-22;
Charleston Elementary School: July 5-8 and July 18-22;
Newport Town School: June 20-July 8 and July 18-22;
Troy Elementary School: June 27-July 1;
North Country Jr. High School: July 5-Aug. 12;
North Country High School: June 20-Aug. 5.
Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11-11:30 a.m.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
