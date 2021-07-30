The following graduates of North Country Union High School, in Newport, were the recipients of various awards and scholarships during the school’s commencement exercises on June 12.
Hannah Amyot: Eli Goss Memorial, North Troy High School Alumni.
Emma Austin: Adelaide G. Belyea Memorial
Tisha Bailey: Elizabeth Clarke Girl Scout Troop #102, James Jacobs Memorial, Debbie (Kelly) Studer Memorial.
Julia Ballinger: American Legion Auxiliary Newport Post #21, Eli Goss Memorial.
Shauna Baraw: North Country Hospital, North Troy High School Alumni.
Olive Beauchesne: Eli Goss Memorial, Vermont JCI Senate.
Amanda Bissonnette: Dr. Charles Schurman Memorial
Jeffrey Blais: Marjorie Cushing Memorial, Eli Goss Memorial, Lyndon State College Foundation.
Emma Bowen: Chris Champagny Memorial, Derby Academy Alumni, North Country Hospital, Rotary Club.
Corbin Brueck: Circle of Friends, Memphremagog Watershed Association.
Diamond Bussiere: American Legion Auxiliary Newport Post #21, American Legion Newport Post #21.
Korey Champney: Ryan Coulter Memorial, Eli Goss Memorial.
Adrianna Chaput: Eli Goss Memorial, North Country Hospital.
Noah Cheney: Colonel Aubrey W. Akin, Sr. Memorial
Sterling Choquette: Byron Fish Conservation Award, Memphremagog Watershed Association.
Markita Coderre: Nash Basom Memorial, Robert Booth Jr. Memorial, ,Northeast Kingdom Human Services Wellness, Saul & Sally Sokol Memorial.
Ashley Daigle: Maurice Marsh Memorial, North Country Hospital, North Troy High School Alumni, Rotary Club Vocational of Newport, Troy Lions Club.
Aliza Desrochers: Adelaide G. Belyea Memorial
Ryan Devan: Ruth & William Aldrich Memorial, Rita Braun Memorial, Robert & Joan Hamblett Memorial.
Jordan Eastman: Terrence Burdick Memorial, Tyler Coulter Memorial, Eli Goss Memorial.
Maclaren Flanders: Adelaide G. Belyea Memorial, Edwin B. & Genevieve P. Gage Memorial.
Riann Fortin: Phyllis (Gram) Buchanan Memorial, Eli Goss Memorial, Marguerite Griffith Memorial, Charity Henderson Memorial, Al Lunna Memorial, Rotary Club Vocational of Newport.
Tatum Geoffrey-Kimball: Cars of Yesteryear, Friends of Welding, Allen E. Raboin Memorial, Rotary Club Vocational of Newport.
Haley Goff: Jay Focus Group, Edwin B. & Genevieve P. Gage Memorial.
Abigail Gonyaw: Derby Academy Alumni
David Gratton: Eli Goss Memorial, Orleans County Board of Realtors.
Bryce Gunn: Allen Cassidy Memorial, Tyler Coulter Memorial, Edwin B. & Genevieve P. Gage Memorial, Eli Goss Memorial, J.P. Sicard Scholarship.
Jazmine Judd: Eli Goss Memorial, Orleans County Board of Realtors, Rotary Club Vocational of Newport, Marketing/DECA.
Daniel Lanoue: Ryan Coulter Memorial, Edwin B. & Genevieve P. Gage Memorial.
Isaiah LaPlume: Rotary Club Vocational of Newport
Molly Lepage: North Country Hospital, Northeast Kingdom Eagles Aerie #4329 Ladies Auxiliary, North Troy High School Alumni.
Natalie Limlaw: Virginia Brown Memorial
J Mackenzie: Rotary Club Vocational of Newport
Nathan Maple: Robert & Philippa MacKenzie Memorial
McKenna Marquis: Eli Goss Memorial, Jay Focus Group, Stephen Erik Shepard Memorial, Jason R. White Memorial.
Charlotte Martin: North Country Hospital, Saul & Sally Sokol Memorial.
Hunter Masson: Benware/Holland Memorial
Jacob Musgrove: Derby Academy Alumni, Mary Harris Gray Memorial, Kathleen Brettell Kelley Memorial, Orleans County Board of Realtors, Rotary Club.
Sarah Nadeau: American Legion Auxiliary Brighton Post #80, Edwin B. & Genevieve P. Gage Memorial.
Molly Patenaude: Circle of Friends, Debbie (Studer) Kelly Human Services, North Country Hospital, Rotary Club.
Kendra Pepin: Harold Haynes Memorial
Abigail Pettengill: North Country Hospital
Ruth Petzoldt: American Legion Auxiliary Newport Post #21, Marion Briggs Memorial, Jay Focus Group, Louise Norwood Memorial, Troy Lions Club.
Jada Prue: American Legion Newport Post #21, Rotary Club Vocational of Newport, North Troy High School Alumni.
Logan Richardson: Emma Butters Memorial, Edwin B. & Genevieve P. Gage Memorial.
Victoria Simmons: Brighton High Alumni & Four Boys Memorial, Harold E. Deslandes Memorial, Newport Police Explorers Post #817.
Conlon St. John: L. Russell Heath Memorial, Edwin B. & Genevieve P. Gage Memorial.
Celeste Tanguay: George Miller Fund, Edwin B. & Genevieve P. Gage Memorial.
Ashlyn VonHeeder: Laurent P. Cadieux Memorial, Alberta Darby Memorial.
Victoria Young: Benware/Holland Memorial, Fourth Friday Music Jam, Marguerite Griffith Memorial, Mary Harris Gray Memorial, NCUEA LL Wells.
