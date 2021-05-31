WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – Northern Stage recently announced the expansion of BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools, a five-week residency that brings professional artists into area schools to teach students the power of acting and performing the words of William Shakespeare. This spring, Northern Stage is working with 21 schools, 2 home-school groups, and 623 students for a five-week residency to empower students to speak Shakespeare’s language and embrace public performance.
This program provides young artists with experiences that go beyond the classroom, teaching them the value of creativity, imagination, collaboration, and fearlessness in the face of challenges.
One of many educational opportunities offered at Northern Stage, BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools is a way to increase theater access and education for rural and underserved youth throughout the Upper Valley. This is done through programs that bring artists into the classroom, supporting curricular needs of underserved schools, and introducing young people to the theater through low‐cost access to professional productions. Special focus is given to areas classified with the greatest need for arts education.
The program is bringing eight teaching artists into classrooms over a broad geographic radius. Area schools being served this year include: Lafayette Regional School in Franconia, N.H.; Newbury Elementary School; and Twinfield Unified School District #33 in Marshfield.
This year, the focus is on delivering an excellent experience within the restrictions of the evolving pandemic. Northern Stage is creating one educational video a week for classes as teaching artists work with students over Zoom (a video conferencing platform) in smaller groups on an ongoing basis. The final project will be a community video of all the BridgeUP schools, culminating with a world-class puppet show of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, created and filmed specifically for BridgeUP schools.
“The opportunities for students through the BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools program are and have been transformative for so many students, providing them with not just an incredible theater education but also a community of support that inspires students to take a chance, find their voice, and shine! We are thrilled to support this wonderful program,” said John and Gail Wasson, one of the donors to the program.
Bonnie and Clint Swift, also donors, add, “When you see testimonials from 4th to 6th-grade students (aka BridgeUP Scholars), their parents, teachers and Northern Stage teaching artists, the life-changing benefits and impact of BridgeUP: Theater In The Schools comes through loud & clear. We also love BridgeUP’s long legs.”
