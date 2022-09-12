LYNDONVILLE and JOHNSON, VT — Northern Vermont University welcomes NVU students, alumni and their families to a Homecoming and Family Weekend on their home campus in September. The NVU Johnson campus event will be held Sept. 16-18, and the NVU Lyndon campus event will be held Sept. 23-25.
Each Homecoming event will offer a full schedule of activities, including special dinners and concerts, ice cream socials, family-friendly activities, Meet the president events, opportunities to cheer on NVU teams on their home turf, and much more.
A few highlights from the Johnson homecoming weekend include the “Bring What You Got” Tractor Parade, Badgers Athletic Mixer, and the Humans of Johnson Mural Celebration with artist and Johnson alum Finn Watsula ’20.
Lyndon homecoming weekend highlights include the Lyndon State Rescue Alumni 50th Anniversary BBQ and The Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra featuring Ray Vega.
Northern Vermont University is a two-campus institution of higher education that combines the best of the campuses’ nationally recognized liberal arts and professional programs. At NVU, the goal is to guide curious, motivated and engaged students on their paths to success and their places in the world. NVU Online offers flexible, affordable, high-quality options for learners pursuing their bachelor’s and master’s degrees as well as certificates. NVU offers a full range of associates, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees as well as credit and non-credit certificates and professional development courses. On July 1, 2023, Northern Vermont University will join together with Castleton University and Vermont Technical College to become Vermont State University, a reimagined higher education institution building on the strong legacies of its founding institutions. Learn more at NorthernVermont.edu.
