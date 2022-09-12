LYNDONVILLE and JOHNSON, VT — Northern Vermont University welcomes NVU students, alumni and their families to a Homecoming and Family Weekend on their home campus in September. The NVU Johnson campus event will be held Sept. 16-18, and the NVU Lyndon campus event will be held Sept. 23-25.

Each Homecoming event will offer a full schedule of activities, including special dinners and concerts, ice cream socials, family-friendly activities, Meet the president events, opportunities to cheer on NVU teams on their home turf, and much more.

