Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound Begins 42nd Summer Program

Fifty students from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire are participating in this year’s Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound six-week Summer Program. (Courtesy photo)
The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program has begun their 42nd annual Summer Residential Program. Fifty students from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire are participating in this year’s six week program.
The summer started off with a group excursion to Boston where students spent 3 days on the Simmons College campus, toured several more of the colleges of the Fenway’s, and enjoyed Duck Tours, walking the Freedom Trail, and seeing the Broadway Play “Wicked.”
The Upward Bound students are staying on the NVU-Lyndon campus for the academic program which focuses on SAT preparation, college math and writing, science and foreign language. Additionally, students will collectively volunteer over 1,500 hours of community service in the towns of Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury with area hospitals, daycares, non-profits and locally-owned businesses. Throughout the summer program, students have the opportunity to experience life on a college campus, participate in leadership and cultural activities, explore careers, tour additional college campuses and prepare for their future as college students.
The Upward Bound Program at NVU-Lyndon recently received notice that they are recipients of a five year grant renewal by the U.S. Department of Education. This grant, in the amount of $1.8 million in federal funding, will allow the Upward Bound program to continue serving students, schools, and alumni of the program in the NEK and Northern New Hampshire.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound was founded in 1980, and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation college bound, and come from modest income backgrounds. Upward Bound students come from eight participating high schools, and are committed to achieving their postsecondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802) 626-5000.
